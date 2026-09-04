Malvinas, Antártida y soberanía: el giro tardío de Milei y Melella/ Falklands, Antarctica and Sovereignty: Milei and Melella’s Belated Turn

Falklands, Antarctica and Sovereignty: Milei and Melella’s Belated Turn

The sudden shift in discourse by President Javier Milei and Governor Gustavo Melella regarding the Falklands and the installation of a military base in Ushuaia exposes contradictions that arrive too late and lack credibility. For months, both leaders either remained silent or openly distanced themselves, and now, in the midst of an international conflict that transcends oil exploitation, they attempt to reposition themselves as defenders of sovereignty.

Milei: From Denial to Sanctions

During the World Cup, he banned the display of a banner reading “The Falklands are Argentine.”

He publicly recognized the supposed “right of self-determination” of the islanders.

He knew Israeli companies would advance on oil exploration in the islands.

He proclaimed himself “the most Zionist president in the world.”

He even declared that Argentina was a “miserable country,” undermining the very nation he now claims to defend.

Today, in an abrupt turn, he announces sanctions against a company linked to a country he had fervently defended. The rhetoric changes, but credibility erodes: there is no coherence between his previous gestures and this sudden reaction.

Silence of the Libertarian Bloc

Milei’s policies have been consistently backed by libertarian deputies and senators, who have remained silent since it became known that British and Israeli companies were operating in the Falklands. They offered no explanation for the intervention of the port of Ushuaia, nor for the sale of 38 hectares of strategic land in the city—decisions that directly compromise national sovereignty.

Melella: From Distance to Alignment

The governor of Tierra del Fuego, who until 48 hours ago had no dialogue with the president, now supports the installation of a military base in Ushuaia. This decision places the province at the epicenter of an international conflict, where the true interest of the United States is not the defense of Argentine sovereignty, but securing a strategic corridor between the Pacific and the Atlantic and a privileged gateway to Antarctica.

The Regional Chessboard

Meanwhile, Chile and the United Kingdom move forward with an agreement to supply the islanders from Punta Arenas, consolidating a logistical scheme that sidelines Argentina. The contrast is stark: while neighbors close concrete deals, Argentine officials limit themselves to social media statements, without issuing any official communication from the province or the municipality of Ushuaia, symbolic capital of the Falklands cause.

A Discourse Out of Time

Everything said today comes too late. The absence of a clear strategy allowed the conflict to escalate beyond oil: now at stake are natural resources, fishing, sovereignty, access to Antarctica, and potable water. The change in discourse by Milei and Melella fails to reverse the perception of improvisation and surrender. Credibility is lost when words arrive out of time, in a scenario where decisions already compromise the nation’s future.

Fuente: www.lalicuadoratdf.com.ar