La decisión de la Cancillería de guardar silencio y priorizar el viaje de Javier Milei al Reino Unido no es un gesto menor. En apariencia, se trata de pragmatismo diplomático; en la práctica, significa ceder terreno en la disputa por la soberanía y habilitar un nuevo capítulo de colonización en el Atlántico Sur.

Mientras se evita cualquier pronunciamiento sobre Malvinas, el Gobierno argentino prepara una visita que, lejos de fortalecer la defensa nacional, legitima la presencia británica en las islas y abre la puerta a una alianza estratégica con Estados Unidos.

Control bioceánico: Londres y Washington buscan consolidar un corredor logístico que conecte el Atlántico con el Pacífico, con Tierra del Fuego como enclave clave.

Londres y Washington buscan consolidar un corredor logístico que conecte el Atlántico con el Pacífico, con Tierra del Fuego como enclave clave. Antártida en la mira: La política de silencio argentino facilita que las potencias avancen sobre la proyección territorial hacia la Antártida, debilitando la posición argentina en el Tratado Antártico.

La política de silencio argentino facilita que las potencias avancen sobre la proyección territorial hacia la Antártida, debilitando la posición argentina en el Tratado Antártico. Vaciamiento soberano: Al priorizar gestos diplomáticos por sobre reclamos históricos, el Gobierno convierte la defensa de la soberanía en un discurso vacío, mientras entrega recursos y posiciones estratégicas.

Tierra del Fuego no es una provincia periférica: es el único territorio argentino con proyección simultánea hacia el Atlántico y el Pacífico, lo que la convierte en un enclave bicontinental de valor incalculable. Además, es la puerta de entrada a la Antártida, un territorio codiciado por sus recursos naturales y su importancia geopolítica.

El viaje de Milei no es solo un acto protocolar: es la normalización del colonialismo británico en Malvinas y la puerta de entrada para que Estados Unidos extienda su influencia militar y económica sobre Tierra del Fuego y la Antártida.

El silencio de la Cancillería no es neutral: es cómplice. En lugar de reafirmar la soberanía argentina, se prepara el terreno para que las potencias extranjeras consoliden su control sobre el Atlántico Sur. La política exterior de Milei, disfrazada de pragmatismo, se traduce en entrega estratégica.

Esta información fue publicada por este medio hace más de dos meses. Mientras algunos se hacen “la gallina distraída” y miran para otro lado, el avance estadounidense en el sur argentino es innegable, como también lo es la entrega por parte del gobierno nacional de la Isla de Tierra del Fuego, los pasos bioceánicos y la Antártida.

El silencio cómplice de los libertarios es una señal inequívoca de que, cuando se advirtió que se impulsaba el vaciamiento de la provincia para entregársela a Trump, no era una exageración. Aquí están las consecuencias: los ingleses pueden pasearse por el estrecho de Magallanes y por aguas jurisdiccionales argentinas como si estuvieran en su casa, y los portaaviones norteamericanos como el Nimitz también, mientras todo el mundo guarda silencio.

Tierra del Fuego, enclave bicontinental y estratégico, está siendo vaciada y entregada como pieza clave en el tablero geopolítico del Atlántico Sur. El silencio diplomático no es prudencia: es rendición encubierta.

Tierra del Fuego: Bicontinental Enclave at Risk Amid Anglo-American Advance

Diplomatic Silence and Strategic Surrender

The decision of the Foreign Ministry to remain silent and prioritize Javier Milei’s trip to the United Kingdom is no minor gesture. On the surface, it appears to be diplomatic pragmatism; in practice, it means ceding ground in the sovereignty dispute and enabling a new chapter of colonization in the South Atlantic.

While any statement on the Malvinas is avoided, the Argentine government prepares a visit that, far from strengthening national defense, legitimizes the British presence on the islands and opens the door to a strategic alliance with the United States.

Strategic Risks

Bioceanic control: London and Washington seek to consolidate a logistical corridor connecting the Atlantic with the Pacific, with Tierra del Fuego as a key enclave.

London and Washington seek to consolidate a logistical corridor connecting the Atlantic with the Pacific, with Tierra del Fuego as a key enclave. Antarctica in sight: Argentina’s policy of silence makes it easier for the powers to advance over territorial projection toward Antarctica, weakening Argentina’s position in the Antarctic Treaty.

Argentina’s policy of silence makes it easier for the powers to advance over territorial projection toward Antarctica, weakening Argentina’s position in the Antarctic Treaty. Sovereignty drained: By prioritizing diplomatic gestures over historical claims, the government turns the defense of sovereignty into an empty discourse, while handing over resources and strategic positions.

Tierra del Fuego: Bicontinental Enclave

Tierra del Fuego is not a peripheral province: it is the only Argentine territory with simultaneous projection toward the Atlantic and the Pacific, making it a bicontinental enclave of incalculable value. It is also the gateway to Antarctica, a territory coveted for its natural resources and geopolitical importance.

Milei’s trip is not just a protocol act: it is the normalization of British colonialism in the Malvinas and the gateway for the United States to extend its military and economic influence over Tierra del Fuego and Antarctica.

The silence of the Foreign Ministry is not neutral: it is complicit. Instead of reaffirming Argentine sovereignty, it prepares the ground for foreign powers to consolidate their control over the South Atlantic. Milei’s foreign policy, disguised as pragmatism, translates into strategic surrender.

This information was published by this outlet more than two months ago. While some play the “distracted hen” and look the other way, the U.S. advance in southern Argentina is undeniable—just like the national government’s handover of Tierra del Fuego, the bioceanic passages, and Antarctica.

The libertarians’ complicit silence is an unmistakable signal that when it was warned the province was being emptied to hand it over to Trump, it was not an exaggeration. Here are the consequences: the English can stroll through the Strait of Magellan and Argentine jurisdictional waters as if they were at home, and U.S. aircraft carriers like the Nimitz as well—while everyone keeps their mouths shut.

Tierra del Fuego, bicontinental and strategic enclave, is being emptied and handed over as a key piece in the geopolitical chessboard of the South Atlantic. Diplomatic silence is not prudence: it is concealed surrender.

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