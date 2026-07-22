Jamás me importó lo que digan los demás, y ahora mucho menos. I Never Cared About What Others Say, and Now Even Less

Hoy la preocupación de millones de argentinos es lo que se dice de nuestro país. En mi caso, hablo por mí: realmente me importa un carajo lo que opinen los piratas ingleses, los esclavistas norteamericanos o los descendientes de los saqueadores y genocidas españoles. Sí, dije genocidas: sus antepasados cometieron un genocidio en América Latina, la saquearon, mataron a millones de personas, extinguieron pueblos originarios, y aun así hay quienes se preocupan por lo que opinen estas lacras.

Estados Unidos ha intervenido militarmente en más de 70 países desde el final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, con operaciones que van desde invasiones directas hasta golpes de Estado, ocupaciones, bombardeos y despliegues de tropas. No existe un número único y oficial porque depende de cómo se definan “invasión” y “saqueo”, pero los registros académicos y periodísticos coinciden en que Washington ha ejercido acciones militares en casi todos los continentes.

Y algunos se preocupan por lo que opina Samuel Jackson, un actor negro cuyos antepasados fueron esclavizados por sus compatriotas, por ser negros, y que aún hoy son perseguidos, encarcelados y condenados a muerte por su color de piel. Les preocupa lo que diga una “influencer” española y una “cantante” del mismo origen, descendientes de asesinos y colonialistas de pueblos originarios de toda América, que ni siquiera se animan a reclamar el Peñón de Gibraltar, en manos inglesas. Los mismos ingleses a los que una mujer argentina, Eva Duarte, les mandaba barcos cargados de comida después de la Segunda Guerra porque estaban comiendo cuervos muertos en el barro.

Los españoles generaron un genocidio que representó la muerte de millones de personas (algunos estudios sugieren hasta 56 millones en total), y sus descendientes hablan de una Argentina racista, soberbia, orgullosa. Por supuesto que sí: orgullosamente mestizos, orgullosamente sanguíneos, orgullosamente latinos. La esclavitud se abolió en 1853 en Argentina, mientras países del “primer mundo”, como Francia, siguen explotando africanos en minas de piedras preciosas y robando sus recursos naturales. Estados Unidos continúa bombardeando países para robarles petróleo, como hizo con Venezuela y ahora con Irán.

¿Por qué debería preocuparnos lo que dicen estos abusadores? Inglaterra nos usurpó las Islas Malvinas y asesinó a 323 soldados argentinos fuera del área de conflicto. El crucero ARA General Belgrano tenía 1.093 tripulantes a bordo cuando fue atacado por el submarino nuclear británico HMS Conqueror el 2 de mayo de 1982. De ese total, 323 perdieron la vida en el hundimiento. Inglaterra reclama, mientras los británicos viven para mantener a una familia de energúmenos que nunca trabajaron y los destratan como si siguieran siendo esclavos. De hecho lo son, porque les pagan los gastos con su trabajo. Ellos no pueden hablar de nada: primero deberían devolver lo saqueado a tantos países colonizados y luego veremos cómo sigue la conversación.

Mahatma Gandhi los sacó de la India sin un solo disparo. Pero hay que conocer la historia de quienes te cuestionan, critican o desvalorizan: puede que se trate de gente muy pelotuda, en otras palabras, una piara de idiotas que creen que todos les vamos a hacer reverencias. A mí me enseñaron a tratar a estos imbéciles igual que al portero, y nosotros no tenemos nada de qué disculparnos. Somos un país respetuoso, pero no temeroso. Nunca confundan miedo con respeto. Desde las guerras de independencia, desde San Martín, Belgrano, Güemes, Rosas, el Sargento Cabral, Juana Azurduy y María Remedios del Valle —la única mujer negra cuyo rostro aparece en un billete oficial en Argentina, heroína nacional conocida como la “Madre de la Patria” y “Capitana” por su valentía en la Guerra de la Independencia—, jamás me importó lo que diga Samuel Jackson, ni él ni ningún norteamericano, inglés, francés, menos aún un español.

Si quieren respeto, respeten. Porque nosotros ese respeto nos lo hemos ganado solos, como argentinos, como latinos, como mestizos, sin esclavos, sin invasiones, sin saqueos. Puede que entre nosotros nos destratemos, pero no permitimos que ningún foráneo venga a decirnos cómo hacer las cosas, mucho menos a calificarnos o ubicarnos en un lugar al que no pertenecemos. Somos esto, y cuanto más nos atacan más nos abroquelamos. Si no les gustó lo de la bandera de Malvinas ante 1.500 millones de personas en todo el planeta, lo lamento muchísimo: se tenía que decir y se dijo, en el momento y lugar adecuados. Lo posterior es para los futboleros. La historia recordará el 15 de julio de 2026 como el día de la reparación histórica de la soberanía argentina sobre las Islas Malvinas, la Antártida y las Islas del Atlántico Sur. Y está muy bien que no les guste: tienen dos trabajos, enojarse y esperar que se les pase. Porque los argentinos tenemos el pecho hinchado de orgullo y patriotismo, como hacía mucho no sentíamos, y han logrado que nos unamos más que nunca contra la crítica estúpida de los ignorantes.

Armando Cabral

www.lalicuadoratdf.com.ar

I Never Cared About What Others Say, and Now Even Less

Río Grande, 22/07/2026.- A long time ago, my father told me: “If you live according to what others say, you may never become what you truly want to be.” Many years have passed and, as with everything in life, time always proves right. I never cared about what people think of me: I don’t breathe people, I breathe air. So they can keep ranting, because only I know what I have lived, how, and when.

Today, millions of Argentines are worried about what is being said about Argentina. In my case, I speak for myself: I truly don’t give a damn about what the English pirates, the North American slavers, or the descendants of Spanish looters and genocidists think. Yes, I said genocidists: their ancestors committed genocide in Latin America, they looted it, killed millions of people, wiped out indigenous peoples, and yet there are still people who care about the opinions of these scum.

The United States has intervened militarily in more than 70 countries since the end of World War II, with operations ranging from direct invasions to coups d’état, occupations, bombings, and troop deployments. There is no single official number because it depends on how “invasion” and “plunder” are defined, but academic and journalistic records agree that Washington has carried out military actions on almost every continent.

And some of you worry about what Samuel Jackson says, a Black actor whose ancestors were enslaved by his own countrymen for being Black, and who even today are persecuted, imprisoned, and sentenced to death because of their skin color. You worry about what a Spanish “influencer” and a “singer” of the same origin say, descendants of murderers and colonizers of indigenous peoples throughout America, who still don’t dare reclaim the Rock of Gibraltar, in English hands—the same English to whom an Argentine woman, Eva Duarte, sent ships loaded with food after World War II because they were eating dead crows in the mud.

The Spaniards carried out a genocide that meant the death of millions of people (some studies suggest up to 56 million in total), and their descendants talk about Argentina being racist, arrogant, proud. Of course we are: proudly mestizo, proudly passionate, proudly Latin. Slavery was abolished in Argentina in 1853, while “first world” countries like France continue exploiting Africans in gemstone mines and stealing their natural resources. The United States continues bombing countries to steal their oil, as it did with Venezuela and now with Iran.

Why should we care about what these abusers say? England usurped the Malvinas Islands and murdered 323 Argentine soldiers outside the conflict zone. The cruiser ARA General Belgrano had 1,093 crew members on board when it was attacked by the British nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror on May 2, 1982. Of that total, 323 lost their lives in the sinking. England makes claims, while the British live to support a family of brutes who never worked a day in their lives and mistreat them as if they were still slaves. In fact, they are, because they pay their expenses with their labor. They cannot speak about anything: first they should return what they looted from so many colonized countries, and then we’ll see how the conversation continues.

Mahatma Gandhi kicked them out of India without a single shot. But one must know the history of those who question, criticize, or devalue you: they may be very stupid people—in other words, a herd of idiots—who think we will all bow down to them. Just in case, I was taught to treat these fools the same way as the doorman. And we have nothing to apologize for: we are a respectful country, but not a fearful one. Never confuse fear with respect. Since the wars of independence, since San Martín, Belgrano, Güemes, Rosas, Sergeant Cabral, Juana Azurduy, and María Remedios del Valle—the only Black woman whose face appears on an official Argentine banknote, a national heroine historically known as the “Mother of the Homeland” and “Captain” for her bravery in the War of Independence—I could not care less about what Samuel Jackson says. Obviously not him, nor any North American, Englishman, Frenchman, or Spaniard.

If you want respect, then respect. Because we have earned that respect ourselves, as Argentines, as Latins, as mestizos, without slaves, without invasions, without plunder. We may mistreat each other among ourselves, but we do not allow any foreigner to tell us how to do things, much less to qualify us or place us where we do not belong. This is who we are, and the more they attack us, the more we close ranks. If they didn’t like the Malvinas flag before 1.5 billion people around the world, I’m very sorry: it had to be said, and it was said, at the right time and in the right place. What came afterward is for the football fans. History will remember July 15, 2026, as the day of the historic reparation of Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic Islands. And it’s perfectly fine if they don’t like it: they have two jobs, to get angry and to wait until it passes. Because Argentines have our chests swollen with pride and patriotism, as we hadn’t felt in a long time, and they have managed to unite us more than ever against the stupid criticism of the ignorant.

Armando Cabral

www.lalicuadoratdf.com.ar