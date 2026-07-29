29 meses de campaña antiargentina de Milei / 29 Months of Milei’s Anti-Argentina Campaign

Hay que ser una porquería para no medir el daño que ha provocado, no solo a la imagen institucional del país, sino en todos los ámbitos: industria, comercio, exportaciones y las tan mentadas inversiones que nunca han llegado.

Cuando se habla de “la campaña antiargentina”, no hay que mirar para otro lado como los pingüinos del escudo de esta provincia, que tan bien representan a muchos de sus habitantes y su magnífica actitud de mirar para otro lado, o como decimos los fueguinos: “hacerse el boludo como los pingüinos del escudo”. El primero que dijo “vengo a destruir el Estado desde adentro” fue Milei. El que se felicitó por ser “el presidente más sionista del mundo” fue Milei. El que aparece con una escarapela con la bandera argentina y la de Israel es Milei. El que se dice amigo de un genocida como Benjamín Netanyahu, presidente de Israel, denunciado por la Organización de Naciones Unidas y con pedido de captura internacional por el genocidio en Gaza, es Milei.

Pero claramente todo comenzó mucho antes, hace 29 meses, exactamente el día que asumió la presidencia de la Nación y comenzó con la utilización de términos tan repudiables como: “mandriles”, “orcos”, “marrones”, “zurdos sucios”, “inmundos”, “les vamos a romper el culo”, “les vamos a dejar el culo como un mandril”, y una seguidilla de preciosismos idiomáticos que más que avergonzarnos, escandalizan a cualquier persona bien educada y mejor aprendida. Ese es Milei.

Milei representa a los argentinos de bien, es racista, machista, misógino, psicológicamente inestable, vulgar, “estéticamente superior” según él. En fin, una vergüenza tras otra.

Pero Milei siempre puede ir un poco más allá: Argentina votó en contra de una resolución de la Asamblea General de la ONU, junto con Estados Unidos e Israel, que declaró a la trata transatlántica de esclavos y la esclavitud racializada de africanos como “el crimen de lesa humanidad más grave”. La iniciativa fue aprobada el 25 de marzo de 2026 con 123 votos a favor, 52 abstenciones y 3 en contra.

Detalles de la resolución

Tema central: Reconocer la trata transatlántica de esclavos y la esclavitud racializada como el crimen más grave contra la humanidad.

Reconocer la trata transatlántica de esclavos y la esclavitud racializada como el crimen más grave contra la humanidad. Impulsores: Ghana y la Unión Africana, con apoyo de más de 60 países africanos, caribeños y latinoamericanos.

Ghana y la Unión Africana, con apoyo de más de 60 países africanos, caribeños y latinoamericanos. Objetivo: Avanzar en mecanismos de justicia reparadora, incluyendo disculpas oficiales y compensaciones económicas a comunidades afectadas.

Avanzar en mecanismos de justicia reparadora, incluyendo disculpas oficiales y compensaciones económicas a comunidades afectadas. Resultado de la votación: 123 votos a favor (mayoría amplia). 52 abstenciones (incluyendo Reino Unido y varios países de la Unión Europea). 3 votos en contra: Argentina, Estados Unidos e Israel.



Posición de Argentina

Justificación oficial: El gobierno argentino argumentó que el texto “jerarquizaba crímenes históricos” y no estuvo abierto a enmiendas o modificaciones.

El gobierno argentino argumentó que el texto “jerarquizaba crímenes históricos” y no estuvo abierto a enmiendas o modificaciones. Embajador argentino ante la ONU: Francisco Tropepi emitió el voto negativo en representación del país. La postura fue interpretada como una señal de negación histórica y un alineamiento con potencias que suelen bloquear iniciativas de justicia reparadora.

Claramente, la derecha argentina que encabeza el pintoresco personaje que gobierna este país no puede culpar a nadie más que a ellos mismos de la campaña antiargentina y de avergonzar a todos quienes no votamos y jamás votaríamos a un admirador de Thatcher, Trump y cuanto asesino ande suelto. No estaría mal que, por ejemplo, expliquen cómo justifican ser aliados políticos de un país como Estados Unidos, que ha intervenido y saqueado más de 70 países desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial a la fecha, siempre con el mismo argumento: defender la democracia y luego quedarse con los recursos naturales.

Pero volviendo a la destrucción del Estado, que han logrado con absoluto éxito, como también con la industria, la educación, la salud, la ciencia y la investigación, la derecha fueguina está entregando las tierras en Ushuaia, entregó el puerto de la capital fueguina, ha entregado el control del mar austral al ejército yanqui y está entregando el petróleo de Malvinas justamente a los israelíes de Navitas Petroleum.

La derecha fueguina, que representa un 53,3% de la población según las últimas elecciones, no ha levantado la voz ni siquiera por los más de 15 mil desocupados que provocó en 29 meses, ni una queja por jubilaciones de 500.000 pesos, menos de un cuarto de la canasta básica. Se da el lujo de tener un legislador de derecha que apoya el recorte de fondos a las universidades y, lo más insólito, trabaja en una universidad pública. Deberían echarlo de la UNTDF.

Ser admirador de una asesina de lesa humanidad como Thatcher, socio político de un demente como Donald Trump y defensor a capa y espada de un sionista genocida como Benjamín Netanyahu, más todo lo que hemos contado aquí, nos lleva a encontrar un solo responsable del odio hacia Argentina: Milei y sus seguidores, más los cómplices que hacen silencio, lo justifican o, lo que es peor, lo tapan con cara de piedra, como Feinmann, Trebucq, Fantino, Rossi, Cristina Pérez, Viale, Laje y sigue la lista. Al que le quepa el sayo que se lo ponga, porque acá también hay muchos de esos que normalizan todo o, lo que es peor, lo justifican con lo que hicieron los que estuvieron antes, que ya quedaron como el hijo tonto, comprado con lo que han hecho estos en 29 meses.

Miren cómo será de grave que Milei dijo “ni la dictadura se atrevió a tanto”, y los que saben de todo, opinólogos del cualquiercosismo, hicieron mutis por el foro, por no decir que una vez más se hicieron los boludos como los pingüinos del escudo de Tierra del Fuego y se suman a esta campaña sin defender ni siquiera su propia provincia.

Todos los involucrados saben que esto es así, pero claro, esto es periodismo, no relaciones públicas, porque acá decimos lo que nadie quiere que digas, así como el gobierno de Milei no quería ver la bandera de Malvinas en la cancha contra Inglaterra.

Somos muchos los argentinos que no nos sentimos representados por este personaje y lo hacemos saber, porque sí defendemos nuestro país, nuestra soberanía y nuestra dignidad como los orgullosamente argentinos que somos.

“No les tengo miedo a los de afuera que nos quieren comprar, sino a los de adentro que nos quieren vender”, fue dicha por el expresidente argentino Arturo Umberto Illia. Quizá el mandatario más honesto de este país, ejemplo para muchos que hablan de él pero no le copiaron nada. Nunca más actual y aplicable a este gobierno cipayo, vendepatria.

Armando Cabral www.lalicuadoratdf.com.ar

29 Months of Milei’s Anti-Argentina Campaign

Río Grande, 07/27/2026. It is surprising how many manage to play distracted and avoid asking the Fuegian right what they think about the barbarities said by the president they voted for, in Brazil, insulting President Ignacio Lula Da Silva. These are the kinds of things that make me feel ashamed of our species. Here are some facts about the sole person responsible for the anti-Argentina campaign.

You have to be despicable not to measure the damage he has caused, not only to the institutional image of the country, but in every sphere: industry, commerce, exports, and the much-talked-about investments that never arrived.

When we talk about “the anti-Argentina campaign,” we cannot look the other way like the penguins on the provincial coat of arms, who so well represent many of its inhabitants and their magnificent attitude of looking away—or, as we Fuegians say, “playing dumb like the penguins on the shield.” The first one who said “I came to destroy the State from within” was Milei. The one who congratulated himself for being “the most Zionist president in the world” was Milei. The one who wears a cockade with the Argentine and Israeli flags is Milei. The one who calls himself a friend of a genocidal criminal like Benjamin Netanyahu, president of Israel, denounced by the United Nations and with an international arrest warrant for genocide in Gaza, is Milei.

But clearly, it all began much earlier, 29 months ago, exactly the day he assumed the presidency of the Nation, when he began using terms as despicable as: “mandrills,” “orcs,” “browns,” “dirty lefties,” “filthy,” “we’re going to fuck you,” “we’ll leave your ass like a mandrill’s,” and a string of linguistic vulgarities that, rather than embarrassing us, scandalize any well-educated person. That is Milei.

Milei claims to represent “good Argentines.” He is racist, sexist, misogynist, psychologically unstable, vulgar, “aesthetically superior” according to himself. In short, one disgrace after another.

But Milei can always go further: Argentina voted against a resolution of the UN General Assembly, along with the United States and Israel, declaring the transatlantic slave trade and the racialized enslavement of Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity.” The initiative was approved on March 25, 2026, with 123 votes in favor, 52 abstentions, and 3 against.

Resolution Details

Central theme: Recognize the transatlantic slave trade and racialized slavery as the gravest crime against humanity.

Recognize the transatlantic slave trade and racialized slavery as the gravest crime against humanity. Promoters: Ghana and the African Union, supported by more than 60 African, Caribbean, and Latin American countries.

Ghana and the African Union, supported by more than 60 African, Caribbean, and Latin American countries. Objective: Advance mechanisms of reparative justice, including official apologies and financial compensation to affected communities.

Advance mechanisms of reparative justice, including official apologies and financial compensation to affected communities. Voting result: 123 votes in favor (broad majority). 52 abstentions (including the United Kingdom and several EU countries). 3 votes against: Argentina, the United States, and Israel.



Argentina’s Position

Official justification: The Argentine government argued that the text “hierarchized historical crimes” and was not open to amendments or modifications.

The Argentine government argued that the text “hierarchized historical crimes” and was not open to amendments or modifications. Argentine ambassador to the UN: Francisco Tropepi cast the negative vote on behalf of the country. The stance was interpreted as a sign of historical denial and alignment with powers that usually block reparative justice initiatives.

Clearly, the Argentine right, led by the eccentric character who governs this country, cannot blame anyone but themselves for the anti-Argentina campaign and for shaming all of us who did not vote for—and would never vote for—an admirer of Thatcher, Trump, and any murderer roaming free. It would not be too much to ask them to explain how they justify being political allies of a country like the United States, which has intervened in and plundered more than 70 countries since World War II, always with the same excuse: defending democracy and then seizing natural resources.

Returning to the destruction of the State, which they have achieved with absolute success—along with industry, education, health, science, and research—the Fuegian right is handing over lands in Ushuaia, gave away the port of the provincial capital, handed over control of the southern seas to the Yankee army, and is delivering Malvinas oil precisely to the Israelis of Navitas Petroleum.

The Fuegian right, representing 53.3% of the population according to the latest elections, has not raised its voice, not even for the more than 15,000 unemployed caused in 29 months, nor a complaint about pensions of 500,000 pesos, less than a quarter of the basic basket. They even boast of having a right-wing legislator who supports cutting funds to universities and, most absurdly, works at a public university. He should be expelled from UNTDF.

Being an admirer of a criminal against humanity like Thatcher, a political partner of a madman like Donald Trump, and a staunch defender of a genocidal Zionist like Benjamin Netanyahu—plus everything we have recounted here—leads us to identify a single person responsible for the hatred toward Argentina: Milei and his followers, along with the accomplices who remain silent, justify him, or worse, cover for him with a stone face, like Feinmann, Trebucq, Fantino, Rossi, Cristina Pérez, Viale, Laje, and the list goes on. Whoever fits the shoe should wear it, because here too there are many who normalize everything or, worse, justify it by pointing to what previous governments did, who now look like the foolish child compared to what these have done in 29 months.

See how serious it is: Milei said “not even the dictatorship dared to go this far,” and the know-it-alls, the pundits of “anything goes,” kept silent, or rather, once again played dumb like the penguins on Tierra del Fuego’s shield, joining this campaign without defending even their own province.

Everyone involved knows this is true, but of course, this is journalism, not public relations, because here we say what no one wants you to say—just as Milei’s government did not want to see the Malvinas flag at the stadium against England.

We are many Argentines who do not feel represented by this character, and we make it known, because we defend our country, our sovereignty, and our dignity as the proudly Argentine people we are.

“I am not afraid of outsiders who want to buy us, but of insiders who want to sell us,” said former Argentine president Arturo Umberto Illia. Perhaps the most honest president this country ever had, an example for many who talk about him but copied nothing. Never more current and applicable to this servile, sellout government.

Armando Cabral www.lalicuadoratdf.com.ar